How 9 key moments in the live-action 'Mulan' compare to the animated movie

Walt Disney Studios/Walt Disney Animation The live-action ‘Mulan’ has several similar moments to the animated picture.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Disney’s live-action “Mulan.”

The remake is by no means a shot-for-shot remake, but there are a few moments that may make you pause because of how similar they look.

From the avalanche scene to Mulan’s embrace with her father, Insider rounds up the moments in Disney’s newest film that make you nostalgic for the 1998 classic.

The throne room scene gets a bit of an update in the remake, but we’re still getting the same vibes.

Walt Disney Studios/Disney Animation More emphasis is put on the colour gold in the remake.

The throne room is even more opulent in the live-action movie.

Mulan’s father accepts the call to war in both films without assist from his cane.

Walt Disney Studios/Disney Animation This is one of the few moments that feels adapted beat for beat.

Unlike the animated film, Mulan’s father stumbles in the live-action film as he reaches for the scroll.

Mulan leaves her hair comb behind in similar ways in both films.

Disney The hair comb is slightly different in both films.

In the animated movie, Mulan leaves her hair comb on her father’s nightstand. The live-action movie alters the scene a little as Mulan trades her father’s scroll for her hairpiece by his wardrobe, but the effect is still the same.

Mulan averts her eyes when a character drops their towel in front of her in both films.

Disney, Walt Disney Animation The scene is a bit different in both movies and centres around different characters.

Anyone who has seen the animated movie will recognise the above shot in the live-action remake instantly.

In the animated film, Yao purposefully drops his towel when he tries to show off and make a point to his pals, including Mulan. Mulan is incredibly uncomfortable in the moment.

The new film revamps the scene by making the towel drop an accident. When Po goes to catch something thrown his way, his towel falls as Mulan walks into a tent full of half-dressed men.

It’s easy to see the influence of the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” montage in the new film.

Walt Disney Studios/Walt Disney Animation The scene is still part of a montage without the red background.

When the battalion practices their moves in formation, it’s a direct callback to the musical montage in the animated picture.

The similarities are more striking when you know Disney considered adding a lyrical score to the scene at one point during production after bringing the animated movie’s original music team, composer Matthew Wilder and lyricist David Zippel, into the fold.

“David rewrote the lyrics to ‘I’ll Make a Man Out of You’ and rewrote the lyrics to ‘Reflection’ to try to accommodate this updated version and the context in which the song needed to exist,” Wilder told Insider.

“The collective decision was that it wasn’t working in the film that [Walt Disney Studios motion picture president of production] Sean Bailey and Niki Caro really wanted to make,” he added.

Similar moments of death and destruction are seen by Mulan’s battalion in both films.

Walt Disney Studios/Walt Disney Animation Most shots aren’t recreations in the live-action movie, but you can tell that they honour the original.

Both scenes aren’t exactly the same, but they’re anchored by shots of broken vehicles and the death of comrades.

The avalanche sequence still occurs in both movies, just under different circumstances.

Walt Disney Studios/Disney The effect is still exactly the same.

In the animated movie, Mulan uses quick thinking to aim a cannon at a mountain to start an avalanche. In the new film, Mulan instigates Bori Khan’s army so they fire at her to cause the snowslide.

A fireworks celebration happens toward the end of both films.

Walt Disney Studios/Disney Animation Both firework displays occur in front of the palace.

Mulan saves the Emperor during an enormous celebration in the animated film. In the live-action remake, the celebration occurs as a result of Mulan saving the Emperor.

Mulan and her father share a similar tender moment at the film’s end.

Disney, Walt Disney Animation Mulan and her father embrace in an emotional hug.

When Mulan returns home from war, her father tells her how much she means to him in both movies. In the live-action film, he apologizes to her and the dialogue from the film is changed up a bit.

