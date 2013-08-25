WATCH LIVE: 50th Anniversary Of The March On Washington

Dina Spector

Crowds gather in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Aug. 24, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Speakers include Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, the families of Trayvon Martin and Emmett Till, Rep. John Lewis, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer.

Watch a live feed of the events, courtesy of We Act Radio:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.