2011 WWE Draft Results - Cena Stays, Orton Goes

For about two hours the John Cena era of WWE RAW came to an end. John Cena was drafted to SmackDown with the number one pick in the 2011 WWE Draft. Unfortunately he was drafted back to RAW with the last pick in the draft.



The 2011 WWE Draft show kicked off with a 20 man RAW vs. SmackDown Battle Royal. The winner receives the first draft pick of the night. Kane was the first one eliminated in a small upset. It came down to The Big Show and Kofi Kingston from SmackDown vs. Evan Bourne and Mason Ryan from RAW. Bourne and Kofi tore it up during the final minutes. Kofi and Show eliminated Mason Ryan for two picks. Kofi stole the show in this one, great stuff out of him at the end. Why he isn’t a star is beyond me.

John Cena was drafted with the first pick to SmackDown. This is probably the biggest shock of the draft, although I wrote a lengthy article today begging for the move. Cena didn’t seem upset at all with the pick. He smiled and put a t-shirt on. Why bother, he’s just going back later.

