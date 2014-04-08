Someone Paid $US36 Million For This Cup And They Don't Understand Why That's Weird

Chinese billionaire Liu Yiqian paid a record-breaking $US36 million for a rare Ming-era wine cup that’s 500 years old.

People were amazed at the high price of the relic, but Yiqian didn’t bat an eye, telling the Wall Street Journal: “Why do you all care so much about the price? I bought it only because I like it.”

He added that he thought the price was reasonable.

The cup, known as the “chicken cup” because of its design, is one of only 16 like it and is considered one of the most sought-after items in Chinese art, according to Reuters.

Yiqian made millions in finance and has been called China’s biggest art collector.

(Via Shangaiist)

