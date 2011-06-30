Unbelievable Pictures Of Human Chameleon Liu Bolin Hiding In New York

Photo: Zachary Bako / Eli Klein Fine Art
There’s a 37-year-old artist in China who can paint himself into anything.Liu Bolin has been disguising himself to blend in urban or nature backdrops, creating the illusion of a human chameleon or a ghost.
He spends about 10 hours being painted for each work so he perfectly matches the background.
Bolin is currently in New York City for a new instalment of his project ‘Hiding in the City,’ which previously included Beijing and Venice.
You can see a solo exhibition of Bolin’s work at the Eli Klein Fine Art Gallery in New York Jun 29 – Aug. 28, 2011. Or you can flip through a sneak preview of Bolin’s camouflage photos in New York and images from his previous protects. All photos are courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art.
And the result is amazing. Check out some unbelievable images from his project 'Hiding in the City' in Beijing:
We are taking a close look at how this human chameleon transforms to blend into some of New York's most recognisable spots.
