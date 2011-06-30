Unbelievable Pictures Of Human Chameleon Liu Bolin Hiding In New York

Kamelia Angelova
liu bolin, new york, june 2011

Photo: Zachary Bako / Eli Klein Fine Art

There’s a 37-year-old artist in China who can paint himself into anything.Liu Bolin has been disguising himself to blend in urban or nature backdrops, creating the illusion of a human chameleon or a ghost.

He spends about 10 hours being painted for each work so he perfectly matches the background.

Bolin is currently in New York City for a new instalment of his project ‘Hiding in the City,’ which previously included Beijing and Venice.

You can see a solo exhibition of Bolin’s work at the Eli Klein Fine Art Gallery in New York Jun 29 – Aug. 28, 2011. Or you can flip through a sneak preview of Bolin’s camouflage photos in New York and images from his previous protects. All photos are courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art.

First, here are a few of his famous photos:

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

He paints himself all over to blend into the background of city scenery.

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

And the result is amazing. Check out some unbelievable images from his project 'Hiding in the City' in Beijing:

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Bolin is in New York this summer for a new instalment of his 'Hiding in the City' project.

We are taking a close look at how this human chameleon transforms to blend into some of New York's most recognisable spots.

Lots of paint.

Assistants to apply it.

Paint in the eye --that must sting.

Test shots

Hiding into Kenny Scharf's Bowery Mural at Houston and Bowery.

Onto the next project.

The work of Liu Bolin is currently on display at the Eli Klein Gallery in New York through August.

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Here are more photos of Bolin's amazing transformations:

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Photos courtesy of Eli Klein Fine Art

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.