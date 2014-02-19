75 Incredible Photos Of Human Chameleon Liu Bolin

China’s Liu Bolin has mastered the art of camouflage. He paints himself into the backgrounds of photos so that he almost completely disappears.

Often called the “Human Chameleon,” Bolin began his foray into photography for political reasons in 2005, according to his book, “Liu Bolin: The Invisible Man.” The Chinese government’s demolition of the Suo Jia Artist Village in Beijing inspired his most famous series, which shows him “hiding” in Beijing, New York, Venice, and other locations around the world.

Each of his works, although varied, require an average of 10 hours of painting.

The following photos show some of his most stunning creations, courtesy of Liu Bolin Art Studio and Eli Klein Fine Art. See if you can spot him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.