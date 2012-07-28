Incredible Photos Of Human Chameleon Liu Bolin

Photo: (c) Liu Bolin, Courtesy Eli Klein Fine Art

Liu Bolin is the amazing artist who paints himself into any background.He has been disguising himself to blend in urban or nature backdrops, creating the illusion of a human chameleon or a ghost. Bolin spends about 10 hours being painted for each work so he perfectly matches the background.



One of Bolin’s recent projects includes painting fashion designers to visualise how other creative people – such as Angela Missoni and Jean Paul Gaultier – get lost in their work.

But Bolin’s most famous project is ‘Hiding In The City’ with installments in Beijing, New York and Venice.

We are featuring Bolin’s new work and some of his classic pieces in this gallery, courtesy of Liu Bolin and Eli Klein Fine Art.

