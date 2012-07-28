Incredible Photos Of Human Chameleon Liu Bolin

Kamelia Angelova
Photo: (c) Liu Bolin, Courtesy Eli Klein Fine Art

Liu Bolin is the amazing artist who paints himself into any background.He has been disguising himself to blend in urban or nature backdrops, creating the illusion of a human chameleon or a ghost. Bolin spends about 10 hours being painted for each work so he perfectly matches the background.

One of Bolin’s recent projects includes painting fashion designers to visualise how other creative people – such as Angela Missoni and Jean Paul Gaultier – get lost in their work.

But Bolin’s most famous project is ‘Hiding In The City’ with installments in Beijing, New York and Venice.

We are featuring Bolin’s new work and some of his classic pieces in this gallery, courtesy of Liu Bolin and Eli Klein Fine Art.

First, here are a few of his famous photos:

He paints himself all over to blend into the background of city scenery.

And the result is amazing.

Bolin's art of blending in the background has earned him the nickname 'The Human Chameleon'

Bolin recently painted famous designers in their work. Here is Angela Missoni.

And Jean Paul Gaultier,

And Alber Elbaz for Lanvin,

And Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli for Valentino.

Last year Bolin brought his art to the streets of New York City for a new instalment of his 'Hiding In The City' project.

Hiding in New York – Tiles for America

Here is a closer look at how this human chameleon transforms to blend into some of New York's most recognisable spots.

Hiding into Kenny Scharf's Bowery Mural at Houston and Bowery.

One of Bolin's newest projects include working with artist JR

Here are some more unbelievable images from his project 'Hiding in the City' in Beijing:

Here are more photos of Bolin's amazing transformations:

Want to see more mind-bending photos? Check out..

