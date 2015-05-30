15 incredible new photos of Liu Bolin, China's disappearing 'Human Chameleon'

Chinese artist Lui Bolin has an amazing talent. He can blend into any surroundings he chooses, making himself practically undetectable to the human eye. No, he doesn’t have magic powers or an invisibility cloak. What he does have is great artistic ability and extreme patience.
Bolin, known to many as the “Human Chameleon,” decorates his body and clothes with colour, painting himself into his surroundings, making him almost imperceptible at first glance. The process can take 10 hours at a time.
His work has been exhibited all over the world and can be seen in his book “Liu Bolin: The Invisible Man.” Bolin has shared these new works with us, courtesy of Liu Bolin Art Studio and Eli Klein Fine Art.
We'll start with a relatively easy one. Here's Bolin blending in at the 7 July Memorial in London's Hyde Park.
Graffiti and street art play an important role in Bolin's work. Here he is in front of Queens' famous graffiti mecca, 5 Pointz, which has unfortunately since been knocked down.
Bolin is interested in the relationship to objects and the people who use them. For this shot, taken in the Colombia Gold Museum, Bolin 'wanted to express my idea through the currency, to reflect the relationship between money and people,' he told Reuters.
This is the most impressive one to date. It took us a long time to finally find his outline in front of these bright bags.
