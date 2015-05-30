15 incredible new photos of Liu Bolin, China's disappearing 'Human Chameleon'

Chinese artist Lui Bolin has an amazing talent. He can blend into any surroundings he chooses, making himself practically undetectable to the human eye. No, he doesn’t have magic powers or an invisibility cloak. What he does have is great artistic ability and extreme patience.

Bolin, known to many as the “Human Chameleon,” decorates his body and clothes with colour, painting himself into his surroundings, making him almost imperceptible at first glance. The process can take 10 hours at a time.

His work has been exhibited all over the world and can be seen in his book “Liu Bolin: The Invisible Man.” Bolin has shared these new works with us, courtesy of Liu Bolin Art Studio and Eli Klein Fine Art.

