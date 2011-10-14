Coroner Orders Further Inquiry Into Litvinenko Murder

Photo: AP

A coroner has ordered a fresh investigation into the death of former KGB officer, Alexander Litvinenko, who was murdered in London five years ago.Reuters reports that coroner Andrew Reid ordered a further inquiry at a pre-inquiry review in London today. The nature of the inquiry is yet to be decided.



Litvinenko, who adopted British citizenship, was an outspoken critic of the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin. He was poisoned when a radioactive isotope was slipped into his tea in 2006. Russia has refused to expedite the main suspect, Andrei Lugovoi, to the UK for trial. Lugovoi was charged with the murder in 2007.

Lugovoi, now a member of Russia’s parliament has said he will never go on trial in the UK for the murder. Last year he challenged British prime minister David Cameron to meet him in Moscow, but warned not to raise the alleged crime with the Kremlin.

Russia has said that it wants to pursue Lugovoi on its own soil, but has been waiting for the UK to send the country the information it needs to go ahead with the procedure.

Russia was also recently in the news regarding the assassination of three prominent Chechens in Istanbul. Their are rumours that a covert assassin network, the Berlin Group, may have been responsible.

