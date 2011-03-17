10 Nightmare Stories About The Mortgage Unit That Goldman Just Put On The Market

The client received a note on Dec.9, 2010 from Litton stating that they needed more paperwork and no foreclosure sale would be conducted and they would not lose their home during the 30-day review period.

When the client went to his house 10 days later he found Litton had changed the locks on the back door, posted signs on the sinks and toilets that said the property has been winterized and phone numbers for other loan offices.

The client received a call from a contractor who had been ordered by Litton to lock the home on Dec.8.

One of the loan offices on the post said they no longer worked with Litton and the company was illegally using their names on winterization notices.

'This type of treatment is very disturbing that they break in my home, take my things then post notes for help sending me to another lender? Something must be done,' the client wrote in a complaint.