See How LittleBits Is Trying To Change The Way We Think About Electricity

Electricity is such an important element of modern life and society, but few people understand how it works and what it does. Ayah Bdeir, LittleBits founder and CEO, is trying to change that.LittleBits may just look like a company selling electronic gewgaws, but it’s all part of a big idea: to get people to understand basic electronics and use them in creative ways.



Bdeir’s company makes small, connectible electronic building blocks. They look a bit like Legos—and like Legos, they appeal to both children and adults. The blocks snap together and can be used to create little electric grids to power small light-emitting diodes and run a small motor or engine—or just about anything your imagination can power up.

As a result, LittleBits has an active and growing online community that shares different design ideas.

We stopped by the company’s offices in Manhattan to see how they do it.

