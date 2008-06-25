Little Sister Abigail To Clobber Big Brother Spencer in Breslin Box Office War

Will Smith may be threatening to take down his daughter Willow at the box office, but another family box-office feud is already raging: Between Kit Kittredge co-star Abigail Breslin (of Little Miss Sunshine fame) and her older brother, Spencer, who has the misfortune of being in The Happening.



Even though The Happening has inexplicably raked in nearly $84 million worldwide, it only made $3,510 per theatre last weekend vs. Kit Kittredge‘s $44,059 per theatre. And Kittredge was only playing in five cities!

That impressive debut, combined with The Happening‘s awful reviews, means that once Kittredge opens wide on July 2, Abigail should clobber her brother at the box office.

