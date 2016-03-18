Little Rock pulls off huge upset after hitting ridiculous shot to complete comeback and force overtime

Little Rock became the latest 12-seed to pull off a huge first-round upset in the NCAA Tournament, beating Purdue 85-83 in a thrilling double-overtime game. But Little Rock doesn’t even get to overtime if not for a ridiculous shot in the closing seconds of regulation.

The game looked to be over when Purdue opened up a 14-point lead with just five minutes to go. But Little Rock went on an 18-5 run to pull within one point, including a lucky-bounce 3-pointer with just 20 seconds to go.

After Purdue hit two free throws, Little Rock had plenty of time to set up a good look on a potential game-tying 3-pointer. Instead, Josh Hagins pulled up for what looked like an ill-advised 25-footer. But as crazy as it looked, it went in.

There was still time for Purdue to attempt a potential game-winning shot. But some confusion led to the Boilermakers taking too long to get the ball up the court and it was on to overtime and then double-overtime.

