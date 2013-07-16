Little Robot Nails Quadruple Back Flip Off Parallel Bars [Video]

We saw this video and honestly didn’t know what to make of it — there’s very little information.



It looks like it could be someone’s garage or basement. Definitely doesn’t look like a lab.

One commenter, GregoryCha, seemed to understand the implications of this awesome little robot:

This is not an easy robotics problem to solve.

We’re talking gyroscopes, on-board computer, accelerometers, multiple servos and motors acting in concert with home grown software … its not the easiest thing in the world.

Here’s the quadruple back flip and unreal landing:

