Little Robot Nails Quadruple Back Flip Off Parallel Bars [Video]

We saw this video and honestly didn’t know what to make of it — there’s very little information.
It looks like it could be someone’s garage or basement. Definitely doesn’t look like a lab.
One commenter, GregoryCha, seemed to understand the implications of this awesome little robot:
This is not an easy robotics problem to solve.
We’re talking gyroscopes, on-board computer, accelerometers, multiple servos and motors acting in concert with home grown software … its not the easiest thing in the world.
Here’s the quadruple back flip and unreal landing:
