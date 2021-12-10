THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Little Rascals,’ 27 years later

Travis Tedford played Spanky, the president of the “He-Man Woman-Haters Club.”

The same year as “Little Rascals,” Tedford was the first “advertising-spokeskid” for Welch’s.

He appeared in a few other projects in the ’90s, including “Slappy and the Stinkers,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Adventures in Odyssey,” and “The Amanda Show.”