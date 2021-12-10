THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Little Rascals,’ 27 years later

Bug Hall played Alfalfa, arguably the most famous of the Rascals.
Hall was 9 years old when he played Alfalfa — you might remember his iconic hairstyle or his serenade to Darla.
He was one of the breakout stars of the film. He played Eddie Munster in the 1996 TV film “The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas,” and starred in “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “The Stupids,” “The Big Green,” “Get a Clue,” “Safety Patrol,” and “Hercules.”
Hall, 36, appeared in the 2020 teen comedy “This Is the Year.” He has now retired from acting.
Hall has appeared in many TV shows in the last decade alone — since 2011, he’s been in episodes of “Criminal Minds,” “90210,” “CSI: NY,” “Nikita,” “Major Crimes,” “Masters of Sex,” “Revolution,” and more.
Mabry, 31, works in media now as a podcast host and editor.
According to Instagram, Mabry hosts the “Roman Circus Podcast,” which focuses on “death-defying discussions of Catholic culture, tradition and history and comment.” He’s also a contributing editor at the Catholic Herald.
Ross Bagley played Buckwheat, another younger member of the gang and Porky’s best friend.
Of course, Bagley is most famous for playing Nicky on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which he was in for 48 episodes from 1994 to 1996. He co-starred with Will Smith again in the 1996 film “Independence Day.”
He had an 11-year hiatus from acting from 2004 to 2015.
Bagley, 33, is an “LA based realtor, actor, and DJ,” according to his Instagram.
Saletta had a successful voice-acting career in the ’90s and early 2000s, voicing characters in “Beavis and Butt-Head,” “Recess,” “As Told by Ginger,” “Rocket Power,” “Rugrats,” “Lloyd in Space,” “King of the Hill,” “The Proud Family,” and “American Dragon: Jake Long” in 2005, which is his last credit.
Blake Jeremy Collins played The Woim, Butch’s bullying sidekick.
Collins’ first credit was “The Little Rascals.” After that, he acted in “Minor Adjustments,” “Men Behaving Badly,” “The Fanatics,” “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish,” and “7th Heaven” before retiring from acting in 1999.
It’s unknown what Collins is up to now, as he doesn’t have social media, but he was at the 2014 reunion.
He also reprised his role of Derek in the series finale of “Fuller House” in 2020. Ewing also appeared in an episode of “Below Deck” as a charter guest.
Courtland Mead had the very memorable role of “Uh-huh” — the only thing he knew how to say.
His character was the typographer of the club.
Mead had already been acting when he was cast in the film — he had been in “The Young and the Restless” since the year prior. Much like his co-stars, after the film, he acted in many classic sitcoms and cartoons like “Babe,” the TV adaptation of “The Shining,” “ER,” and more. Perhaps most iconically, he voiced Gus in “Recess” and its subsequent film.
Raven-Symoné is arguably the biggest star to come from the film. She played Stymie’s unnamed girlfriend.
At the time, Symoné had already completed her run on “The Cosby Show” as Olivia, the outspoken step-daughter of Denise Huxtable, and was starring on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” as Nicole, which she was on until 1997.
In 1999, she appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century,” a role she’d reprise in 2003’s “Z3.”
Symoné became a full-fledged Disney Channel star in the early 2000s, with a supporting role as Monique on “Kim Possible” from 2002 to 2007, her own sitcom “That’s So Raven” from 2003 to 2007, and leading “The Cheetah Girls” in the original 2003 film and its 2006 sequel.
On the big screen, she also appeared in the two “Dr. Doolittle” films in 1998 and 2001, and she starred in 2008’s “College Road Trip.”
Symoné released four albums from 1993 to 2008.
Symoné, who turns 36 on December 10, has returned to Disney with a spin-off of her original show, called “Raven’s Home.”
Symoné focused on making herself a brand in the 2010s, mainly appearing as herself in projects as well as co-hosting “The View” from 2015 to 2016. She also appeared on season two of “The Masked Singer” in 2019.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played a set of twins at Darla’s sleepover.
Of course, by 1994, the Olsens were already at the center of their own little empire — the twins had founded production company Dualstar in 1993.
By that time, they were nearing the end of “Full House,” and they had already starred in some of their direct-to-video classics like “To Grandmother’s House We Go,” “Our First Video,” and “Double, Double, Toil and Trouble.”
Their mystery series “The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley” also began in 1994.
The Olsen twins, 35, retired from acting in 2004 and now are focused on their fashion careers.
Their last film, “New York Minute,” was released in 2004 to a disappointing box office, which led to them retiring as a team.
Mary-Kate continued to act sporadically, most recently in 2011’s “Beastly.” She went through a public split in 2020 from French banker Olivier Sarkozy.
The sisters founded fashion label The Row in 2006 and are still working on it today, with a children’s line launching in September 2021.
Karasek only had one on-screen role in the ’90s, which was “Rascals.”
Here’s what Brewer, 35, and Karasek, 33, look like now.
Karasek has stayed in Hollywood, albeit behind the scenes. She works in costumes now, and she has worked in the wardrobe department of some of the biggest projects in Hollywood, like “The Mandalorian,” “Mythic Quest,” “Birds of Prey,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” and more.