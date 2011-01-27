A Year's Worth Of Populist Rage In China Boiled Down To One Viral Animation

Don’t assume free expression doesn’t exist in China. There’s a very active, often subversive blogging community.



The latest video to go viral shows the little rabbits of China getting poisoned, burned, run-over, demolished and beaten by the big cats — i.e. references to all the big new stories about inequality and oppression (via China Digital Times).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t Miss: Why Regime Change Is The Real Black Swan In China

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.