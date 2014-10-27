Little League Star Mo'ne Davis Threw An Amazing Ceremonial First Pitch At The World Series

Little League World Series star Mo’ne Davis was asked to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to game four of the MLB World Series and she threw an absolute strike.

There is nothing surprising about a Little League baseball player being able to throw a baseball well. But what was amazing about this is that Davis threw her pitch from the mound, which is 60-feet, 6-inches away from home plate, 14 feet farther than a little league mound, and she did it with her typical cool and calm demeanor despite throwing the pitch in front of 43,000 fans and millions more watching on television.

For Mo’ne, it just looked like another no-big-deal moment.





Yep, it was a strike.

Davis became a star this summer as the best player on the Taney Dragons Little League team from Philadelphia. She became the first female to pitch a shutout in Little League World Series history.

Here is a great shot of the first pitch captured by an AP photographer.

Here is the full video.

