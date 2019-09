The Little League World Series got underway this afternoon with a game between Panama and Puerto Rico.

In the second inning, the Puerto Rico pitcher threw a nasty curveball that sent a hitter stumbling back toward his own dugout.

A little bit embarrassing for the hitter, but I don’t remember filthy pitches like this in Little League:

Oh my:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.