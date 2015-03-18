This is how little kids react these days when you show them a VCR

Benny and Rafi Fine — better known as TheFineBros — have a wildly successful and often hilarious YouTube channel.

Their videos show kids reacting to “ancient” electronic relics, including the Walkman and what the internet looked like in the 90s.

In the Fine brothers’ latest video, kids are shown a VCR. Their reactions are, predictably, hilarious.

A couple kids actually correctly identified what the VCR was. Most had no idea. “You put in a tape, and it plays music, right?” one said.

Among those who had no idea what the VCR was, guesses ranged from a CD player, to a “music player thing,” to a projection screen and a DVD player.

Then, the Fine Brothers helped the kids piece together how to use the VCR, complete with a TV and a tape. The number of buttons on the VCR proved overwhelming, but the kids finally figured out how to use it.

When the narrator tells the kids what a VCR does — including how you can record TV onto a tape in a VCR — one girl says, “Now you can just do that with a button on a remote.”

The kids also weren’t impressed that you used to have to drive to a store to rent movies.

“Nobody would die if we still had these things today, but it’s a lot easier to watch my favourite show just online,” 12-year-old Marlhy said.

Watch the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

