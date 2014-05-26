This Is How Little Kids React These Days When You Show Them Old Computers

We saw them cringe when they learned what a Walkman was, and now the infamous little kids are back to learn about more old technology.

The Fine Brothers created another video, showing little kids what computers looked like before the days of iPhones and MacBook Airs.

The kids were told to turn the computer on. Most kids gave a “um, seriously?” look, like this:

Most of them turned the monitor on, but not the actual computer. Confusion:

Once they got the computer going, they realised they weren’t going to be able to use it for much.

They tried to Google:

Then learned there was no such thing as the internet when these computers were around: “That’s mindblowing.”

Wait until you see them get their hands on floppy discs:

You can watch the entire hilarious video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

