This Is How Little Kids React These Days When You Show Them A Walkman

The Fine Brothers, Benny and Rafi, have a wildly successful YouTube channel.

A lot of their videos are hilarious, and this one (which Quartz’s Christopher Mims tweeted) is no exception.

Here, the kids react to cassette players, or, walkmans.

Some of them think it’s a phone! And then they realise it’s not:

They literally have no idea what this thing is:

And none of them can figure out how to make it work:

“So when you wanted to hear a song, you had to press the fast forward button and just guess.”

“I prefer my iPhone over this thing! This thing is so hard!”

Watch the entire video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

