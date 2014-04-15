This Is How Little Kids React These Days When You Show Them A Walkman

Caroline Moss

The Fine Brothers, Benny and Rafi, have a wildly successful YouTube channel.

A lot of their videos are hilarious, and this one (which Quartz’s Christopher Mims tweeted) is no exception.

Here, the kids react to cassette players, or, walkmans.

Some of them think it’s a phone! And then they realise it’s not:

Tape PlayerThe Fine Bros. YouTube

They literally have no idea what this thing is:

Tape Player 2The Fine Bros. YouTube

And none of them can figure out how to make it work:

Tape Player 3The Fine Bros. YouTube

“So when you wanted to hear a song, you had to press the fast forward button and just guess.”

Tape Player 5The Fine Bros. YouTube

“I prefer my iPhone over this thing! This thing is so hard!”

Tape Player LastThe Fine Bros. YouTube

Watch the entire video here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

kids sai-us youtube