This Video Of A 5-Year-Old Scoring A Goal In A Pro Soccer Game Will Fill Your Heart With Joy

First you get a long weekend, and now you get this — a 5-year-old adorably scoring a goal in a professional Belarussian soccer game.



The backstory: The team was holding a testimonial exhibition game for their star, Vadmi Evseev, who is retiring. Late in the game, the team subbed in a little kid named Hrisan Dzheus for Evseev, and he scored.

Yeah, the other team let him score.

But still, this is awesome. Fast-forward to the 60 second mark, where the fun begins (via Dirty Tackle):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.