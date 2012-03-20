Watch This Terrified Fourth-Grader Talk Herself Into Going Off A Ski Jump For The First Time Ever

Ski jumping can be scary, especially if you’re in fourth grade and have never gone off a 40-meter jump before.



Devour found this great video of a little girl’s first jump. She spends a minute or so talking herself into going off the jump (with varying degrees of terror and faux-confidence). But when she finally takes the plunge, her sobs are replaced by sheer joy (scroll to the bottom for the complete video).

Here’s the progression of her emotions:

Photo: YouTube

Photo: YouTube

Photo: YouTube

Photo: YouTube

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.