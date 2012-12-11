The Little Kid Dancing With The Bucs Cheerleaders Is On His Way To Internet Stardom

We brought you an incredible GIF yesterday of a little boy dancing with the Tampa Bay Bucs cheerleaders and now we have full video.



His name is Christian, aka Little Fear, and he’s going to be a star someday.

Sports blogs are all buzzing about him and he was mentioned on the Today show this morning. He’s on his way to becoming an Internet sensation and we fully support that:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[Video via Big Lead Sports]

