Shocking Video Of Little Girls Dropping F-Bombs Attacks Society For How It Treats Women

If you watch this video, you’re going to hear a lot of F-bombs being dropped by little girls in princess dresses.

But they’re not here to prove the word “f—” is the worst word they can say — try “pay inequality” or “rape and violence.”

A new video, sponsored by FCKH8.com, a for-profit site that promotes feminism and marriage equality, uses these little girls to sell a new line of shirts for women’s rights with sayings like “girls just wanna have fun-damental rights” and “this is what a feminist looks like” printed on them.

The video is hard to ignore.

“I’m not some pretty f—ing princess!” the girls yell. “I’m pretty f—ing powerful!”

“What’s more offensive?” they ask. “A little girl saying f—? Or the f—ing unequal and sexist way society treats girls and women?”

It’s pretty f—ing powerful.

You can watch the entire video here or below.

