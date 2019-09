Elizabeth Hughes’ rendition of the national anthem at a Norfolk Admirals game was doing just fine… until her microphone went out.



The crowd, however, picked up right where her dead microphone left off and sang the rest of the anthem in unison. Watch the video below and try not to be tempted to chant “U-S-A! U-S-A!” when you’re done:



