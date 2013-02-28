This 13-Year-Old Girl Has The Proficiency Of An Elite Military Shooter

We thought this was incredible — Katelyn Francis, 13, stalks from target to target and hits bulls eye with the proficiency of a military shooter.



The way she holds and reloads the weapon indicates that she’s been well educated on the weapons safety rules. Watch for how she clears and “shows clear” the pistol at the end — absolutely perfect.

Francis is rocking through what is called a 3-gun competition, which the National Sports Shooting Foundation says is the fastest growing shooting sport in the country. In 3-gun, the course utilizes a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, with the goal of simulating combat or self-defence scenarios.

Judging from her performance in this video, we’d venture you should watch out for her one day at the Olympics:



