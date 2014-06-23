A Little Girl Wrote Google A Letter Asking To Give Her Dad A Day Off, And Google Responded

Here’s some advice on how to get some time off from work: Have your daughter send a really cute letter to your employer, asking them to give you a day off.

Bonus points if the letter is written in crayon.

One little girl decided to give her dad a hand. She wrote his employer, which happens to be Google, a letter, asking that they cut him some slack with the work schedule.

The letter reads:

Dear Google Worker, Can you please make sure when daddy goes to work, he gets one day off. Like he can get a day off on Wednesday. Because daddy only gets a day off on Saturday. From, Katie P.S. It is Daddy’s BIRTHDAY P.P.S. It is summer, you know

Perhaps it was the crayon, or perhaps it was that final nudge about it being summer, but Google obliged.

In a letter back to Katie, her dad’s boss, Senior Design Manager Daniel Shiplacoff, not only complimented Katie’s dad on his hard work, but also gave him a bonus week off. Since it is summer, after all.

A Google spokesman confirmed to The Blaze that the letter is, in fact, the real deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.