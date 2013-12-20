A Group Of Teenagers With A 3D Printer Just Gave This Little Girl A Life-Changing Christmas Gift

A group of high school students in Michigan gave a 4-year-old girl the gift of a lifetime yesterday.

The robotics team from West Catholic High School presented little Harmony Taylor with the right hand she never had, after the teenagers spent six weeks to build the hand from a 3D printing device that was donated to their school.

Harmony was born with “limb differences”, which caused the fingers on her right hand to never develop.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center in Michigan also played a role in the creation of the hand, Monica Scott of MLive reports, helping the family connect with the school when insurance wouldn’t cover all of Harmony’s needs.

West Catholic students Tim Liu, 18, and Aimee Kalczuk, 17, presented the device to little Harmony and her family yesterday. The device is a plastic cuff that fits snugly on the girl’s hand, with prosthetic fingers attached.

“It is so great to be able do something that can change her life,” Liu told Scott. The team spent about two hours in the evenings once a week to complete the project.

Harmony’s mother, Michelle Peterman, said that along with the robotic hand, the high school students presented Harmony with a gift bag that included pink nail polish.

The little girl was elated.

“I’m going to paint [my nails] pink!” Harmony exclaimed.

