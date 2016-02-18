A little girl rode a roller coaster for the first time, and was beside herself

A young girl named Kira went to Disneyland last month and rode a roller coaster for the first time. She went on the Gadget’s Go Coaster — a “junior” ride for young visitors — but she still had a wild time.
In fact, video of her during the ride shows her going through the full spectrum of human emotions.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.