A little girl rode a roller coaster for the first time, and was beside herself

A young girl named Kira went to Disneyland last month and rode a roller coaster for the first time. She went on the Gadget’s Go Coaster — a “junior” ride for young visitors — but she still had a wild time.

In fact, video of her during the ride shows her going through the full spectrum of human emotions.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

