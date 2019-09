We don’t know much about this video of a baby gorilla and young girl making friends at a zoo, but we do know it’s adorable.

The two are mimicking each other’s movements, a sign of empathy. They even share a kiss through the glass.

It was uploaded on Aug 20 by Petsami, though we aren’t sure if it was uploaded elsewhere first.

