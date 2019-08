New York City’s Little Cupcake Bakeshop serves an insane array of baked goods, from brownies to cheesecake, but one of their signature items is a vibrant blue velvet cupcake that’s made with real blueberries.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Kristen Griffin

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.