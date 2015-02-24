We tried Little Caesars' new bacon crust pizza --  here's what we thought

When we heard Little Caesars was releasing a pizza with 3.5 feet of bacon in the crust, we had to try it.

The “Bacon Wrapped Crust Deep! Deep! Dish” pizza will be available starting today.

The item has a thick pan crust with mozzarella and Muenster cheeses, pepperoni, and a bacon perimeter. Each slice has 450 calories.

Before you consider enjoying this pizza for yourself, it’s necessary to get a few things out of the way.

The top criticisms of this pizza were that the crust was too thick and greasy.

One reviewer said he couldn’t get behind the concept.

“This suffers from the same problem as the KFC Double Down sandwich: you’re supposed to have carbs on the outside and protein and fat on the inside,” he said.

But these qualities are inherent to a deep dish pizza wrapped in bacon.

At $US12, we weren’t expecting a gourmet pizza, so this menu item exceeded our expectations.

The main attraction — the bacon — was well-done and crispy, with a smokey flavour.

“The bacon around the crust added more flavour than I thought it would and really made the crust worth eating,” one reviewer said. “I loved it and it would make the perfect hangover cure.”

Others said eating the indulgent product was thrilling.

“You feel bad eating this pizza. But not bad bad,” a tester wrote. “The exhilarating kind of bad.”

It’s important that you don’t treat the”Bacon Wrapped Crust Deep! Deep! Dish” pizza like a normal pie and eat several slices.

Most people said they could not manage more than one slice. Our reviewer who had three slices said he was “deeply upset” with himself.

The “Bacon Wrapped Crust Deep! Deep! Dish” pizza is not healthy or gourmet.

But if you want a deliciously greasy and indulgent slice, this pizza is definitely for you.

Tip: one reviewer said she preferred to eat the pizza with a fork and knife to avoid bacon grease.

