Little Caesar's will sell pizza with a crust made out of 3.5 feet of bacon

Little Caesar’s is going to start selling a bacon crust pizza.

The “Bacon Wrapped Crust Deep! Deep! Dish” pizza will be available starting Feb. 23, the company said in a news release.

The company uses 3.5 feet of bacon to construct the crust.

The deep dish pizza is wrapped in bacon, then topped with pepperoni, cheese, and more bacon.

It costs just $US12.

“We are the only national pizza chain to make our dough fresh each day in-store. That gives us a unique opportunity to try new ideas,” Little Caesars Pizza CEO David Scrivano said in the news release.

We’ve reached out to the company to find out the calorie count of the new pizza. One slice of the pepperoni deep dish pizza without bacon has 390 calories.

The pizza is already a hit on social media.

just when i thought pizza couldn’t get any better, Little Caesar’s makes a deep dish where the crust is literally bacon. #gains

— Akshay Naik (@akshaynanak) February 18, 2015

Lil cesears is coming out with a bacon wrapped crust pizza, i might actually eat there now

— Inquisitor (@kay_ay_zee) February 18, 2015

BACON WRAPPED CRUST ON LITTLE CAESARS DEEP DISH PIZZA – I AM READY FOR THIS http://t.co/Qv4T4FxtTp

— Charlie (@CharlieM_19) February 18, 2015

The new menu item could be a bid to win over millennials, who are increasingly seeking out fast casual options like Chipotle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.