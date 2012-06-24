ESTATE OF THE DAY: For $29.5 Million, Buy A 100-Acre Tropical Paradise Off The Coast Of Florida

Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate
Live an island dream on Little Bokeelia Island off the coast of Florida.The private tropical oasis is on sale for $29.5 million. For 100 acres of privacy, that seems like a bargain.
The main house on the property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. A short walk away is the guest cottage.
The entertainment options seem endless, from a game of tennis, swimming, or boating around the island.
Some of the island's original visitors and residents included: Calusa Indians, Ponce De Leon, Charles Burgess, and Thomas Edison.
