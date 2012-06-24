ESTATE OF THE DAY: For $29.5 Million, Buy A 100-Acre Tropical Paradise Off The Coast Of Florida

Meredith Galante
little bokeelia island flordia $29.5 million

Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate

Live an island dream on Little Bokeelia Island off the coast of Florida.The private tropical oasis is on sale for $29.5 million. For 100 acres of privacy, that seems like a bargain.

The main house on the property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. A short walk away is the guest cottage.

The entertainment options seem endless, from a game of tennis, swimming, or boating around the island. 

Welcome to Little Bokeelia Island.

The island is off Florida's Sunset Coast.

The home was built in the mid-1920s for inventor Charles Burgess.

The island is in between Sarasota and Naples and an hour from Ft. Myers International Airport.

The gardens around the house have all of the typical Florida vegetation.

This property would be perfect for someone with a green thumb.

Inside, the home has high ceilings and wide entrance ways.

The house has 6,486 square feet of living space.

The kitchen is cozy and seems very functional.

The dining room has a lot of windows, giving your guests a view of the island.

The living room has a funky ceiling.

There are ample outdoor eating options.

The design and architecture of the main house draws from a Spanish-style villa.

Some of the island's original visitors and residents included: Calusa Indians, Ponce De Leon, Charles Burgess, and Thomas Edison.

The island has 29 large waterfront lots.

The guest house has three bedrooms and a private entrance.

Not many people can boast a waterfall on their property.

Take shelter under the patio during the typical Florida sun shower.

In case the ocean is too cold, hang out in the pool.

This estate was made for relaxing.

The island spans more than 100 acres.

Dive in!

You'll have no problem getting to the island by boat.

This is a romantic scene.

End the night fireside, while watching the sunset.

Prefer to be closer to the main land?

