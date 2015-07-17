A private island in South Florida just sold for $10 million less than its $24.5 million list price

An island paradise off the coast of Florida just sold for $US14.5 million to a former teacher and homemaker.
With 104 acres of pristine wilderness and 3.5 miles of oceanfront, the island is a certifiable semi-tropical paradise. It also has a four-bedroom Spanish villa-style home on it, built in 1928.
Though the asking price was $US24.5 million, the owners were looking to move quickly and all serious offers were considered. This led to the $US14.5 million final selling price.
The new owners are Mark Pentecost, a former teacher and homemaker turned entrepreneur, and his wife Cindy.
Michael Saunders and Company handled the listing.
It sits near regular 'Bokeelia island', which is itself very close to the much larger Pine Island. All the islands sit off the west coast of Florida, near the metropolitan area of Fort Myers.
But the owners of the original house bought the rest of the land to ensure there would be no additional development.
