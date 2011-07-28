Lithium-Imide battery can last over three years

Thanks to Lithium-Ion batteries we can use our mobiles for at least one whole day and laptops for at least couple of hours. But they have their limitations — Lithium-Ion batteries hardly last one year, battery juice is limited, and have tendency to explode. But work on a new Lithium battery –Lithium-Imide — is underway which promises to overcome all these limitations. Yes, Lithium-Imide batteries will provide better battery juice, over three years of lifetime and will not explode!



Leyden Energy is currently doing research on Lithium-Imide batteries. The company uses “a patented salt in their electrolytes that better withstands heat and doesn’t react with moisture as well as a conductive graphitic foil for its cathode, rather than the traditional aluminium, for increased heat tolerance.”

The Lithium-Imide battery will have three years of service life and will last over three years or 1000+ charge cycles.

Marc Juzkow, Leyden Energy’s VP of R&D and Engineering said, “even if you use your battery every single day for three years, you’re still going to have 80% of your initial capacity remaining.”

Sounds amazing, right? Can’t wait for mobiles and laptops with Lithium-Imide batteries!

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

