Literacy Scores Show The Incredible Disparity In Europeans' Education

The EU is out with a study on literacy rates within its borders, and it includes a stunning chart showing which countries who took the PISA — an international student exam administered by the OECD — had the highest percentage of low scorers in reading.



And as might have been predicted if you read our presentation on the country’s amazing education system, Finland came out on top.

Also predictable, if the Economist’s recent, subtle article headlined “Do Romanian Schools Produce Idiots?” was any indication: the Romanians fared second worst.

Here are the full results, in nifty, Euro-chic graphic form:

Photo: EU

Translated:

Finland: 8.1 per cent

Estonia: 13.3 per cent

Netherlands: 14.3 per cent

Poland: 15 per cent

Denmark: 15.2 per cent

Ireland: 17.2 per cent

Sweden: 17.4 per cent

Portugal: 17.6 per cent

Hungary: 17.6 per cent

Latvia: 17.6 per cent

Belgium: 17.7 per cent

UK: 18.4 per cent

Germany: 18.5 per cent

Spain: 19.6 per cent

EU Average: 19.7 per cent

France: 19.8 per cent

Italy: 21 per cent

Slovenia: 21.2 per cent

Greece: 21.3 per cent

Slovakia: 22.3 per cent

Czech Republic: 23.1 per cent

Lithuania: 24.3 per cent

Luxembourg: 26 per cent

Austria: 27.5 per cent

Malta: 36.3 per cent

Romania: 40.4 per cent

Bulgaria: 41 per cent

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.