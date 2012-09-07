Literacy Scores Show The Incredible Disparity In Europeans' Education

Rob Wile

The EU is out with a study on literacy rates within its borders, and it includes a stunning chart showing which countries who took the PISA — an international student exam administered by the OECD — had the highest percentage of low scorers in reading.

And as might have been predicted if you read our presentation on the country’s amazing education system, Finland came out on top.

Also predictable, if the Economist’s recent, subtle article headlined “Do Romanian Schools Produce Idiots?”  was any indication: the Romanians fared second worst.

Here are the full results, in nifty, Euro-chic graphic form:

PISA

Photo: EU

Translated:

  • Finland: 8.1 per cent
  • Estonia: 13.3 per cent
  • Netherlands: 14.3 per cent
  • Poland: 15 per cent
  • Denmark: 15.2 per cent
  • Ireland: 17.2 per cent
  • Sweden: 17.4 per cent
  • Portugal: 17.6 per cent
  • Hungary: 17.6 per cent
  • Latvia: 17.6 per cent
  • Belgium: 17.7 per cent
  • UK: 18.4 per cent
  • Germany: 18.5 per cent
  • Spain: 19.6 per cent
  • EU Average: 19.7 per cent
  • France: 19.8 per cent
  • Italy: 21 per cent
  • Slovenia: 21.2 per cent
  • Greece: 21.3 per cent
  • Slovakia: 22.3 per cent
  • Czech Republic: 23.1 per cent
  • Lithuania: 24.3 per cent
  • Luxembourg: 26 per cent
  • Austria: 27.5 per cent
  • Malta: 36.3 per cent
  • Romania: 40.4 per cent
  • Bulgaria: 41 per cent

