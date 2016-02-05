Lite n' Easy warns against eating its salad as salmonella problems grow

Diet meal business Lite n’ Easy is warning customers not to eat the salad in food delivered this week following a salmonella outbreak in salad leaves packaged by a Victorian business.

Lite n’ Easy uses the same supplier as supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths were forced last night to recall dozens of pre-packaged salads after 28 people fell ill and two were hospitalised after eating produce from Tripod Farmers.

The recall has also extended to Bi-Lo and now Lite n’ Easy customers with “Week A” salad lunches, including a caesar salad, sliced chicken breast with salad, a Thai salad and rissoles with coleslaw.

Lite n’ Easy said there have been no reports of people falling ill to date, but says anyone not feeling well should see their doctor.

Symptoms of salmonellosis usually occur between 6 to 72 hours after the bacteria is ingested and include: diarrhoea, which may contain blood or mucous; fever; headache; stomach cramps; nausea; vomiting, and dehydration, especially among infants and the elderly.

Subscribers will receive a refund.

“We would like to assure all of our customers that we have taken immediate steps to replace the lettuce supplier in question with a new supplier and that any salad meals in next week’s menu (Week C) will not be affected by the current recall,” Lite n’ Easy said.

A recall of sandwiches with salad at 7-Eleven has also been issued.

Source: supplied

An urgent national recall for the following salad products sold by Coles and Woolworths with best before dates up to and including February 14 was issued yesterday:

Woolworths Spinach 100gm

Woolworths Rocket 100gm

Woolworths Salad Mix 100gm Wash N Toss Watercress 100gm

Wash N Toss Sorrell 50gm

Wash N Toss Baby Cos 100gm

Wash N Toss Spinach 100gm

Wash N Toss Salad Mix 100gm

Wash N Toss Rocket 100gm

Wash N Toss Kale 100gm Coles Spinach 60gm

Coles Rocket 60gm

Coles Rocket 120gm

Coles Spinach & Rocket 120g

Coles Spinach 120gm

Coles 4Leaf 120gm

Coles 4Leaf 200gm SupaSalad 180gm

SupaSalad Green Coral 180gm

SupaSalad Supamix 1kg

SupaSalad Spinach 1kg

SupaSalad Rocket 1kg

SupaSalad Baby Cos 1kg

SupaSalad Spinach 180g

The Tripod Farmers products are not stocked in Tasmania and Western Australia, which have escaped the recall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.