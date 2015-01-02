Scientists Reveal In An Amazing Video Exactly What Happens When You Light A Match



This award-winning, high-speed video shows the epic life story of a match once lit. The scientists who made the video used a special technique, called Schlieren imaging, to highlight the flame’s thick gas churning and mixing with the air around it in a beautiful black-and-white display.

The video won the Milton van Dyke Award at this year’s American Physical Society Division of Fluid Dynamics.

Video courtesy of Victor Miller.

