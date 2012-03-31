How To Create Reminder Lists With Siri

As we have shown you before, Siri can do a lot of cool things and become a very useful tool for you if you fully understand all of her capabilities. For example, if you need to make a quick list of things you need to remember, such as items to pick up from the grocery store, you can use Siri to do that. Check out the demonstration below.



Produced by Daniel Goodman

