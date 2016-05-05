Listeria outbreak triggers massive recall of frozen food at Trader Joe's, Costco, and Walmart

Photo: Matt Cardy/ Getty Images.

A Listeria scare has triggered a massive recall at hundreds of grocery stores nationwide.

The recall includes 382 frozen fruits and vegetables sold under 42 different brand names at stores including Trader Joe’s, Safeway, Walmart (Great Value brand), Costco (Kirkland brand), and others.

The affected foods were produced by CRF Frozen Foods.

The recall includes all fruits and vegetables produced in the company’s Pasco, Washington facility since May 2014.

Several people have been hospitalized as a result of the outbreak.

The CDC “has identified seven people from three states who became ill and were hospitalized due to Listeria,” according to CRF. “Some of these illnesses have been linked to consuming CRF-manufactured or processed products. CDC also informed us that, sadly, two of these individuals later died, but that Listeria was not the cause of death in either person.”

The full list of the 382 recalled products can be found here.

The list includes broccoli, butternut squash, carrots, cauliflower, corn, edamame, green beans, Italian beans, kale, leeks, lima beans, onions, peas, pepper strips, potatoes, potato medley, root medley, spinach, sweet potatoes, various vegetable medleys, blends, and stir fry packages, blueberries, cherries, cranberries, peaches, raspberries, and strawberries.

Listeria causes high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, according to the CDC.

