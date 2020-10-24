A listeria outbreak linked to deli meats has killed one person and sickened at least 9 others in 3 states

David Silverman/Getty Images The outbreak was linked to Italian-style cold cuts, including salami, mortadella, and prosciutto.

A listeria outbreak linked to deli meats has killed one person and hospitalized at least 9 others in Florida, Massachusetts, and New York.

All infected people said they had eaten Italian-style lunch meats. The source of the outbreak has not yet been determined.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vulnerable groups to avoid lunch meats, or to heat them to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating.

Infections have been reported in three states, Florida, Massachusetts, and New York, and all 10 people who have fallen ill were hospitalized. One person in Florida died.

The other nine said they had eaten “Italian-style meats, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto,” which included both pre-packaged meats and freshly-sliced meats from deli counters.

The CDC has not yet determined a specific brand, type of meat, or supplier as the source of the outbreak.

People aged 65 or older, those who are immunocompromised, or are pregnant are more likely to get sick with listeria. For these groups, the CDC recommends heating lunch meats to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating, or avoiding them altogether.

