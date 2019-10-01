LISTEN: Employees inside Adam Neumann's WeWork talk about the nonstop party to attain a $100 billion dream and the messy reality that tanked it

- Business Insider’s Julie Bort and Meghan Morris talked to 20 current and former WeWork employees, executives, and business partners about life inside one of the most controversial and fastest-growing startups of all time.
- They described an atmosphere under the company’s cofounder and now-ousted CEO, Adam Neumann, in which boundaries between work and play did not exist.
- Current and former employees recounted attending mandatory, alcohol-fuelled company retreats where the sounds of coworkers having sex filled the air.
- They also said they worked long hours in a chaotic atmosphere, fuelled by Neumann’s manic push for growth and his inspirational “we are changing the world” speeches.
- But behind the scenes, executives didn’t seem to practice what they preached in big and little ways, from honouring their own ban on meat to flying around the world on a $US60 million private jet.
- WeWork’s new co-CEOs are already trying to unroll the excesses of the company’s origins. Yet they have inherited a company whose roots were formed under the unique vision of Adam Neumann.
