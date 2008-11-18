Listen Up, Yahoo: Clock Ticking, Don't Take Forever To Find New CEO

Yahoo’s CEO search will include internal and external candidates (the internal one being Sue Decker). Yahoo has hired Heidrick & Struggles to assist with recruiting. Jerry will help and stay on as CEO until his successor arrives.



All good. As long as the successor is found within a week or so.

Yes, it is important for Yahoo to find the right CEO. Terry Semel wasn’t right. Jerry wasn’t right. Yahoo can’t afford to blow this decision. On the other hand, it can’t afford to sit around hemming and hawing for months, either.

Now that Jerry has announced his is leaving, he is a lame duck. And several critical decisions need to be made soon, before it is too late:

How much cost to cut

AOL merger

Microsoft search deal

Which businesses to commit to, which to get out of

Yahoo is also in desperate need of strong, decisive leadership. So here’s hoping the Board and Jerry don’t deliberate about this one until the cows come home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.