Amazon Just Changed The Entire Tablet Conversation -- SAICast Explains Why

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon just changed the conversation about tablets. The new $200 Kindle Fire may not be a direct competitor to Apple’s flashy, more expensive iPad, but the market will never be the same regardless. Join Jay Yarow, Nicholas Carlson and their guest, SAI writer Steve Kovach as they explain why.

Podcast Powered By PodbeanDownload this episode (right click and save)



The Truth About Zynga’s Shocking 90% Profit Drop – The SAIcast Reveal All

SAIcast: The Splits (At Netflix And Twitter)

The Most Valuable Startups In The World — The SAIcast Explains

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.