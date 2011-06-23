LISTEN: Southwest Pilot Goes On Homophobic Sexist Rant On An Open Frequency

Photo: AP

A Southwest Airlines pilot has been suspended for unknowingly broadcasting a slur-laden rant about flight attendants over an air-traffic control frequency.According to the Houston Chronicle, the male pilot went on an 11 minute tirade about older flight attendants, over-weight flight attendants, and homosexual flight attendants.



“It was a continuous stream of gays, grannies, and grandes,” he said, blocking all communication from other craft with the tower.

The audio was captured by the Houston Air Traffic Control centre as the pilot’s plane made its way through Texas airspace.

The pilot, who hasn’t been named, accidentally turned on his microphone.

‘Well, I had Tucson to Indy all four weeks and, uh, Chicago crews … 11 out of 12 … there’s 12 flight attendants, individual, never the same flight attendant twice.

‘Eleven f*****g over the top f*****g homosexuals and a granny.

‘Eleven. I mean, think of the odds of that. I thought I was in Chicago, which was party-land. … After that, it was just a continuous stream of gays and grannies.’

Then, he talks about a night out in St. Louis:

‘At the very end with two girls, one of them that was part do-able, but we ended up going to the bar and then to the crew at St. Louis, and all these two women wanted to do was, one wanted to berate her sister and the other wanted to bitch about her husband.’

Finally, the air traffic controller breaks through, tells him his monologue is being broadcast to the tower and every plane in the area and the pilot stops. In a different tone, he tells responds: “That wasn’t us. No wonder pilots get a bad reputation.”

Seconds later another pilot, contacted by the controller, can’t help but say: “That wasn’t us either” before laughing.

Listen to the raw audio below. Again: VERY GRAPHIC CONTENT.



