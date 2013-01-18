Listen To The Engine Of The LFA Supercar Lexus Will Never Make Again

Lexus may have made its 500th and final LFA last month, but the spirit of the supercar was still present at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week.



At the crowded show, automakers do lots of things to keep visitors engaged, from hiring models to stand alongside cars to bringing in video games that simulate driving their new rides.

Nearby the newly revealed 2014 Lexus IS was a computer display that played the sound of the now defunct LFA’s 552 horsepower engine, capable of sending the car from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, and up to a top speed of 203 mph.

Going through the supercar’s gears with the touch of a finger, the recreated engine sounds pretty good.

Disclosure: Ford paid for our travel and lodging expenses to visit the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Hear it go to work:



Please enable Javascript to watch this videoAnd here’s a photo of the LFA, in white:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50f7314eecad04ee71000013/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="lexus lfa" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="Lexus"]

