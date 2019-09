This is just embarrassing. Listen to Shia Lebouf try to pronounce the word, “epitome.”



And this is the guy Oliver Stone picked to portray young Wall Street in the upcoming Wall Street 2. Terrible.

And he’s talking about Gordon Gekko.

Jesus.

Go listen on Street Carnage or just do it right here:

Via BuzzFeed



