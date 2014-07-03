How To Listen To Music And Podcasts On Your Phone When Only One Headphone Works

Let’s face it, no one likes to listen to their music with only one headphone in.

But for those looking to squeeze the last bit of life from their busted headphones, or for those needing to keep one ear listening to what’s going on around them, porting the sound to only one ear can be helpful.

Usually, you listen to music and podcasts in stereo, which reproduces sounds with directionality so it feels more natural.

Problem is, this means that if you’re listening with only one headphone in, it sounds like you’re missing half the song.

The solution is turning on mono sound on your smartphone, which ports the entirety of your music to one speaker.

It’s less immersive, but it ensures you don’t “lose” the drums or vocals when using only one headphone.

For iPhone users, you can toggle this feature on by going to Settings, then choosing General, and then tapping Accessibility. Under Accessibility, you can selected Mono Audio, and even slide the sound from one ear to the other.

For Android users, go to Settings, choose Accessibility, then scroll down and select Hearing and tap Mono Audio. Android users can also create a widget for Mono Audio to make it easier to toggle on and off.

